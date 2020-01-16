Apply for advanced academics programs offered at Bryan ISD

Applications are now open for some fun programs happening at Bryan ISD.

The two programs are Odyssey Program and the Inquire Academy.

The Odyssey Program is a nationally certified and recognized STEM academy stating in the fifth grade through eighth. The Inquire Academy serves advanced level students and teaches them to innovative ethical and responsible through a series of different courses.

There will be a parent information night for families interested in the Odyssey program. It will take place at the Stephen F. Austin Cafeteria on January 21 at 6:00 p.m. The Inquire Academy informational night happens on January 23 also at 6:00 p.m. at the Jane Long Intermediate Cafeteria.

Applications for both programs can be found here.

