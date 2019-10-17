After 17 years on the run, Central Texas fugitive captured in Navasota

Victor Leon, 58, who was on the run for 17 years after he disappeared following his conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child, was back behind bars Thursday.

Acting on information developed by an investigator for the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. marshals and Navasota police arrested Leon Tuesday at a motel in Navasota.

He was held without bond Thursday in the Bell County Jail.

"Victor Leon went to great lengths to evade apprehension, but his life on the run has come to an end,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said.

“Our deputy U.S. marshals promised the victim that we would find him one day, and we are relieved to finally have been able to deliver on that promise.”

A Bell County jury convicted Leon of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2002 after hearing testimony about a series of sexual assaults on the victim that occurred over a number of years.

Although he failed to return to court for sentencing, a state district judge sentenced him in absentia to 80 years in prison