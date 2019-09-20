After KBTX report, TxDOT announces it will replace fading signs on Highway 6

The Texas Department of Transporation announced Friday it will begin replacing overhead signs next week along Highway 6 in Brazos, Grimes and Robertson Counties.

The news comes almost a month after KBTX aired this report featuring several signs that have faded reflectivity letters along the busy highway.

Tuesday night they will be shutting down northbound SH 6 at the Rock Prairie Road exit to replace three signs. With the aid of law enforcement for visibility, traffic will be diverted onto the frontage and permitted to re-enter at the next entrance ramp. Message boards are in place warning motorists of these nightly lane closures in the area.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights, TxDOT’s contractor plans to perform work in Navasota at both the north and south ends of town on SH 6 replacing the overhead signs. There will be lane closures for this work, but not a full roadway closure.

Friday night TxDOT’s contractor plans to perform work on SH 6/US 79 in Hearne. There will be lane closures for this work, but not a full roadway closure.

Motorists are reminded to heed warning signs and exercise caution while traveling through these work zones. This nighttime overhead sign replacement work is contracted to Vaca Underground. They will begin work at 8pm until 6am. TxDOT and their contractor appreciate everyone’s patience during this work.

