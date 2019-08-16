After seven decades, decorated Aggie war hero will be laid to rest

Major Harvey H. Storms graduated from Texas A&M University in 1939.

Shortly after he became a decorated soldier and served in World War ll and the Korean War.

It was nearly 70 years ago when he left home and headed to North Korea, little did his family know he would never return.

Since then his four sons have been searching for answers to what happened to their father on the battlefield, even reaching out to fellow soldiers.

The three younger brothers rely on Sam to share stories of their father.

"The only regrets I have is that my brothers didn't know him, they were in diapers,” said Sam.

Even his grandchildren have searched for memories. Jim and Michael Storms both became Aggies to follow in their grandfather's footsteps.

"I found one of the yearbooks that my grandfather was in and saw a picture, that's actually when I found out that he ran track and ran the 440 as I did," said Jim.

In a deal made with President Trump last year, North Korea agreed to return 55 boxes of remains believed to be U.S. soldiers.

What the family didn’t expect was their loved one to be in one of those boxes. They got the call just a few weeks ago that two of Major Harvey’s bones were found.

"I started balling, couldn't believe it, you know it took a while to soak in,” said Sam.

Major Harvey H. Storms is finally back home, on American soil.

"I am extremely proud of that heritage and proud to be an aggie, proud of the family and everything," said Michael.

