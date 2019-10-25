Aggie 100 hosts dinner honoring fastest growing Aggie companies

One hundred of the fastest-growing Aggie owned and operated companies were honored Friday night at the Hall of Champions in Kyle Field.

For the 15th year, Aggie 100 celebrated the success of fellow Aggie entrepreneurs with a dinner and award ceremony. The night is hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Mays Business School.

“We are celebrating their entrepreneurial spirit, celebrating the success of their businesses and encouraging them to succeed,” said Blake Petty, Director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Mays Business School.

Ross Morel, CEO of FrogSlayer in College Station and Texas A&M Class of 2010, says he was able to achieve what he has thanks to his time at the university.

“My time here taught me the importance of having values and principles in everything you do,” said Morel. “You might not reach your goal or reach your destination but how you get there actually matters."

Aggie 100 honors all different types of businesses from agricultural to technical companies. Out of the 100 businesses honored Friday night, 11 of them were from the Brazos Valley. Those 11 included Raider Pumping Services, Odin Heavy Industries, and Hancock Custom Homes.

"We are really excited when Brazos Valley companies make our list and get the recognition they deserve,” said Petty. “It proves to everyone around this campus community that this is a great place to start, grow, and live in your business."

For more information on the Aggie 100, as well as the list and rankings for all 100 companies honored, visit the link in the related links section or click here.

The top 10 ranking companies were:

10.) 91.38 percent growth rate — LASAL, LLC of Water Valley, Texas

9.) 96.32 percent growth rate — Steel Frame Solutions & Drywall, LLC of Kerrville, Texas

8.) 103.19 percent growth rate — Diamondback Energy, Inc. of Midland, Texas

7.) 104.90 percent growth rate — Escondido Resources of Katy, Texas

6.) 109.59 percent growth rate — Premier Coil Solutions, Inc. of Waller, Texas

5.) 115.19 percent growth rate — Ark Financial of Austin, Texas

4.) 117.46 percent growth rate — Odin Heavy Industries, LLC of Bryan, Texas

3.) 143.56 percent growth rate — LJA Infastructure of Houston, Texas

2.) 190.07 percent growth rate — Raider Pumping Services, LP of College Station, Texas

1.) 284.88 percent growth rate — SIA Solutions, LLC of Houston, Texas

Summit Award Winner: Walker Engineering of Irving, Texas with an average revenue of $342,698,749.

