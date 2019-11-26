Aggie Athletics calls first year of selling alcohol at Kyle Field a success

Aggie Athletics is wrapping up its first year of selling alcohol inside Kyle Field.

This plan came after the Southeastern Conference approved alcohol sales back in May. Texas A&M Athletics spent six weeks preparing Kyle Field for the significant change, and Athletic Director Ross Bjork said overall, it was a win.

The sales generated around $1.3 million in revenue, which is split with Athletics concession partner. Athletics released a survey to 2,500 people, and out of those people, 40% bought alcohol at some point during the season.

Bjork said it wasn’t about the revenue, it was about the experience.

“The person who sits in the upper deck, the top row, now has the same sort of amenity as the person who has the private suite,” said Bjork.

Athletics partnered with Blackwater Draw Brewing to provide a local taste. Co-owner of Blackwater Draw, Chris Steele said he reached a career-high.

“We opened a brewery in Aggieland, and to sell it in Kyle Field is a high point of where you want to be,” said Steele. “Everyone wants to be involved in Aggie football.”

Bjork said the locally produced alcohol was a hit.

“Having the local flavors in there is a neat thing for our community and for our fans,” said Bjork.

One concern was seeing a possible spike in arrests in the stadium, but the opposite happened.

“I think Aggies always want to do things the right way,” said Bjork. “We did not see an incremental increase; in fact, at some games, there were actually less compared to some games in the past with a similar crowd.”

Bjork said Athletics is going to do a deeper dive into the surveys they sent out to fans, then further analyze their findings and apply them to next year.

For now, they are making plans to bring alcohol to Reed Arena, Davis Diamond, and Blue Bell Park for the Spring.