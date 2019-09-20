Many activities ahead of Aggies game against Auburn

This weekend the #17 ranked Texas A&M football team is hosting the #8 ranked Auburn Tigers in their first SEC matchup of the season.

Leading up to the game there are several events and activities on campus, for fans starting on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Friday:

-Hooey Yell Fest:

According to Texas A&M, “Hooey Yell Fest is a free concert and entertainment event starting at 8 p.m. and concluding in time for Texas A&M's famous Midnight Yell Practice.” In concert will be Texas Country superstar Cory Morrow and A&M graduate Ross Cooper. Admission is free to the event, and it is located in the Pepsi Fan Zone on the north side of Kyle Field.

Saturday:

-SEC Nation:

Kicking off gameday, SEC Nation will be broadcasting their traveling pregame show on the east side of Kyle Field in “Aggie Park” from 9-11 a.m. Hosting the show is Marty Smith and joining him are analysts Paul Finebaum, Marcus Spears, and Tim Tebow.

-The Nissan Heisman House Tour:

It has been six years since Aggieland has been a stop on the Nissan Heisman House Tour, and this weekend the Heisman House is finally back. The pregame experience is located on Simpson Drill Field, at the corner of Old Main Drive and Houston Street. During the day, there will be player appearances by All-SEC wide receiver Ryan Swope and All-American linebacker Dat Nguyen who will both be in a Chalk Talk session with ESPN’s Neil Everett. There will also be photo sessions for fans with the players.

Other opportunities included in the pregame experience will be photos with the Heisman Trophy, digital games, the opportunity to win Heisman-themed prized, and more. Admission to the Nissan Heisman House Tour is free, and it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pregame Experience Timeline:

-11:55 a.m.: The kids yell practice will be at the Aggie War Hymn Statue.

-11:00 a.m.: The Pepsi Fan Zone opens featuring over 25 vendors.

-12:20 a.m.: The Texas A&M football team spirit walk.

-1:00 p.m.: Corps of Cadet will have step off from the Quad.

-1:20 p.m.: Corps of Cadet March-in.

-2:30 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Auburn kickoff

