Aggie Habitat for Humanity opens annual pumpkin patch

Aggie Habitat for Humanity kicked off its annual fall charity event Saturday.

Pumpkins lined the grass at Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station for the community to come and buy.

This is the organization's biggest fundraising event of the year. Last year, they raised more than $25,000, and are hoping to beat that goal this year.

The money raised at the event will go towards sponsoring a habitat home for families in the area.

Arun Dasmohapatra, a senior at Texas A&M, says he looks forward to seeing the kids’ faces light up when they see the pumpkin patch.

He says this is a great fundraising event that kicks off the beginning of fall and raises money to better the community.

"It’s just good to make sure that we continue to spread our mission and be more impactful to the people in this area,” said Dasmohapatra.

The pumpkin patch is open Weekdays from 12:00 p.m. till dark, Saturdays 8:00 a.m. till dark, and Sundays 10:00 a.m. till dark.

