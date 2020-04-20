Aggie Muster will begin with virtual Roll Call at sunrise

Texas A&M University’s Muster ceremony will begin with a virtual sunrise Roll Call on Apr. 21.

The Association of Former Students’ Worldwide Roll Call will begin at 6:51 a.m. through the MusterLive.AggieNework.com website.

The video shows over 60 Aggies reading the names of 1,523 Aggies who have passed since the last Muster. After the names are read, the video will end with a special rendition of the Spirit of Aggieland sung by the worldwide Aggie Network.

Aggies can participate virtually by answering “Here” on the website throughout the day. Pictures of loved ones can also be uploaded to and online Reflections Display.

The Brazos County A&M Club Muster will begin at 6:00 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. the Texas A&M Campus muster, organized by the student Muster Committee, will begin. Both will be streamed on the website. Texas A&M Club Musters will be streamed throughout the day, as well.

All programs can be replayed after their first playing.

You can find a link to the Aggie Muster Live website in the related link section.

