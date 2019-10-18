Aggie Tip Off event

The Texas A&M Women's Basketball team is the only team to reach the Sweet 16 that is returning every starter.

Head Coach Gary Blair, along with Mike Connor joined News 3 at Noon on Friday to talk about the upcoming season.

If you'd like to meet the team, the Brazos County A&M Club is hosting Aggie Tip off on Tuesday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Hurricane Harry's.

Tickets are $30, and you can get them at the Brazos County A&M Club website at bcamc.org or by contacting Lisa Aldrich at (979) 777-0146 or Mike Conner at (281) 793-9849.

