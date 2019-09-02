Aggie Women Leadership Reception is scheduled on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at 5:45 p.m. at the Bryan location of Messina Hof Winery and Resort.

This year's reception will include featured guests and speakers who are current Aggie women leaders on the Texas A&M campus from both the student and faculty populations.

Dr. Pamela Matthews, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Texas A&M University will be serving as our panel moderator for two 2019-2020 female student leaders; Ms. Oriana Koot, Memorial Student Center President; and Ms. Bria Perkins, Residential Housing Association President.

The Aggie Women Network connects former students, current students, and the Aggie family through networking and mentoring events; supports students through two Presidential Endowed Scholarships, provides speakers through the Aggie Experts program, and sponsors an Awards Luncheon for their Legacy Award and Eminent Scholar Award recipients each year-November 15, 2019.

Refreshments will be served and wine will be available for purchase.

The event is open to the public, but reservations are necessary as space is limited. To register and secure a ticket or to sponsor the event, visit aggiewomen.org/event-3125140.

Aggie Women Commemorative Wine can be purchased at www.aggiewomen.org for general questions info@AggieWomen.org

This event is presented in partnership with Texas A&M University Women's Resource Center and Messina Hof Winery.

