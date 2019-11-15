Aggie artist paints mural dedicated to President Bush in portable medical clinic

Texas A&M students and a local artist are leaving their mark inside portable medical clinics.

The student-led BUILD group has some creative art for two of the medical clinics being made out of shipping containers.

A former student worked in recent days to decorate one of them with a continents theme and the impact BUILD has around the world.

The other mural honors the late President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara. It's inspired by President Bush's "Thousand Points of Light" phrase he used in several key speeches.

"I wasn't super familiar with it, but I looked into it and it spoke about you know those Points of Lights being the communities and the fabric of our country," said Luis Banuelos, the mural artist. "And so that kind of led into me thinking that I wanted to do like a you know a scenic background and do a sky with a lot of stars," he said.

"This is important for them to have a place that they feel safe and they feel secure and that they want to be there so that's what we're striving for is a safe place for people to get the medical care that they need," said Chris Lira, Aggie BUILD Director of Outreach and Fundraising.

One of those medical clinics is expected to be sent to South Texas while the other one will have an international destination.

