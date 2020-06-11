Dozens of Aggie athletes participate in 'Unity Walk'

Around 200 people took part in a unity walk on Thursday afternoon that was organized by the Texas A&M athletic community. Aggie linebacker, Keeath Magee II, said the demonstration and the positive response from the public is a sign of things to come.

“It shows that people in this community want to see change too. It shows that the things that are happening across the country, and across the world, that it's different this time. It's not just something that happens and then it just fades away," said Magee.

Magee said Aggie student-athletes have a responsibility to lead the charge in seeking change.

Rachel Bernardo runs cross country and track at Texas A&M. She also serves as the president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. She was encouraged to see the community support athletes outside of the competitive arena.

“We see our community come and support us at different local sporting events and stuff, but to see them come out for this too really makes a difference,” said Bernardo.

The demonstration concluded with an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence to honor George Floyd.

Everyone in attendance was encouraged to wear a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

