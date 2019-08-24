Aggie baseball team gives back to community

The Texas A&M baseball team gave back to the community Saturday during its 14th annual Aggie Paint-a-thon.

Every year, the team finds a family through local churches who needs work done on their home.

This year, more than 60 players, coaches, and staff came to Cordia Hanks home in Bryan to help paint her home, fix baseboards, and clean up the yard.

The team's coach, Rob Childress, says they are in season during Texas A&M’s annual community charity ‘The Big Event’ and are unable to participate. So, when coach Childress started at A&M, he also brought with him the idea to have the team's own way to give back.

All of the supplies used are paid for by the money donated to the team by boosters and sponsors.

Hanks's daughter, Evelyn Ross, says that they are immensely grateful for what these young men were able to do in just one day.

“The neighborhood has dwindled down a whole lot, so to restore this means a lot,” said Ross. “I mean, hopefully, somebody will think ‘maybe I can go back to the neighborhood’, and if that doesn’t work, we will be here.”

Coach Childress says it means the world to him when he drives by the other 13 homes they have remodeled and looks forward to continuing to help the community, one house at a time.

