Aggie baseball team shaves heads for annual cancer research fundraiser

The Aggie baseball team joined forces with the Brazos County A&M Club Saturday for the annual Aggie Leadoff event.

Hundreds of family and fans packed Blue Bell Park’s entryway Saturday morning as members of the Texas A&M Baseball team signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

The event is the teams’ way to give back to the community, raising money for pediatric cancer research. As part of the Vs. Cancer Foundation, members of the team including coaches shaved their heads to raise awareness.

Brazos County A&M Club President Chris Dawson says the event is a great way for the community and players to connect.

“It’s just a great event for the community to come out and see the players, get some pictures and autographs, and get a tour of Blue Bell Park that they might not get anywhere else,” said Dawson.

Head coach Rob Childress says it’s a fun way to kick off the year before the season officially begins next week.

“We have parents and fans all here, and it will culminate with everyone getting a haircut in unity,” said Childress. “I am very proud of our team for being all in to do this. Some of them have some beautiful hair but they know it will grow back.”

The team has raised nearly $27,000 through multiple fundraising platforms. All of that money will be donated to M.D. Anderson’s pediatric cancer research.

Since the event's inception, the team has raised more than $120,000 to go towards cancer research.

