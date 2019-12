Student-athletes from Aggieland are stepping up to help give back this Christmas.

Guarantly Bank and Trust and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee are partnering to help families in need. Student-athletes will be collecting toy donations at the Texas A&M men's and woman's basketball games on Sunday, December 15.

Fans can bring a new, unopened toy to either game. Donations will be given to Phoebe's Home, a local organization that benefits woman and children.