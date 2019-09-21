Aggie community helps future student raise money for college

We can all agree that college tuition can be pretty expensive, that's why one local teenager is already saving up money.

Jake Johnson started his own business to attend his dream school; Texas A&M University. The 15 year old is selling homemade salsa.

"I like the school, I like the spirit that everyone has. Like all the people are so nice and friendly. Everybody just basically treats everyone with respect and I like that about a school," said Jake Johnson.

The Magnolia native knew he wanted to start setting money aside for college at 12 years old when he noticed his stepdad dealing with student loans.

"I go and look at them and it's super expensive. I was like how long have you been paying this, and he was like" oh I've been paying it ever since I got into college" and I was like "huh, I dont wanna do that," said Johnson.

Jake's story is something the owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, said he can relate to.

"It kind of ringed a bell. That's how I paid my way through college,was selling shirts on campus," said Kalaouze.

Kalouze gave Jake the opportunity to sell his salsa at Aggieland Outiffters year round.

"I was struggling to make money, so I had to pay my way through school, I slept in a van for three months, and I mean thank God we have a good operation now, but I'm all for supporting kids like him," said Kalouze.

Kalouze hopes that with the help of his store and the Aggie community Jake can get one step closer to making his dream a reality.