Aggie fans tailgate despite weekday game and near triple-digit temperatures

To kick off the 125th Aggie football season, fans spent Thursday afternoon tailgating across campus, despite the near triple-digit temperatures.

"Being from Canada, I like the heat, so this is nice. This is a change for me and we don't get to do this back home so it's really exciting," said Aggie fan Kyle Hunter.

Not even a weekday game could stop the fans from missing the home opener.

"There's no change in pace at all. Just another regular college game day. Everyone is here to have a good time and that's exactly what they're doing. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, it doesn't matter. Everyone here is going to have a good time," said Jess Luther, a Texas A&M student.

Although it's just the first game, some fans say they're excited for what's to come.

"I hope they go undefeated and win the national championship. At the very least, I would like for them to beat Clemson," Hunter said.

"Definitely Alabama coming to town. I'm hoping they'll bring College GameDay here because college football is one of my favorite things in the world," Luther said.

The next home game is Saturday, September 14 against Lamar.