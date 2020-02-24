Find out what led to local hotels' most successful year ever

According to the Private Enterprise Research Center, during the 2019 Aggie football season, room hotel revenue grossed a total of $114.1 million, and 29% of that was made during those seven weeks of football season.

In 2018, the total receipt for hotel stays was $113.9 million making it slightly less than 2019. Comparatively, in 2010, the total was $57.5 million.

General Manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton, Aaron Hendrick, has been with the College Station hotel for six years.

"We still end up sold out for football game weekends," said Hendrick.

The month and a half after football season is the opposite.

"In those times, we're just looking for business," said Hendrick. "Just like everything else in this town, it shuts down during that time."

Hendrick said since multiple hotels have started popping up across the Brazos Valley, their business has become more difficult.

"So it was an okay year, but we're seeing the effect in the number of hotel rooms in town, which is having an impact on all hotels," said Hendrick.

In the last ten years, the number of hotel rooms has doubled, making that number 6,191.

CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, Matt Prochaska, said he doesn't anticipate these numbers slowing down anytime soon.

"As we continue to be a force in the SEC and even nationally, there will be more and more opportunities to fill those rooms," said Prochaska.

The Brazos Valley Hospitality Association confirmed that there will be four more hotels popping up soon, and there are five in the pipeline.

"There are still a couple more hotels in the pipeline in the area, but I think it's kinda slowing down at this point, I hope," said Hendrick.