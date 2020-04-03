Aggie nursing students accelerating program in response to COVID-19

The Texas A&M College of Nursing is letting their senior nursing students fast-track their program so they can enter the workforce sooner.

This decision came after Governor Greg Abbott waived certain nursing licensing restrictions, making it easier for more nurses to enter the workforce.

"At the Texas A&M College of Nursing, we were trying to act quickly in response to COVID-19 while still supporting our academic programs for our students," said the College of Nursing Dean Nancy Fahrenwald.

Fahrenwald said out of the 70 students that had the option to fast-track, 80% took the school up on the offer.

"We know that our students are ready to practice, they have gone through a rigorous curriculum, they are incredible people, and they're eager to serve," said Fahrenwald.

Fahrenwald said a portion of these students will go on to relieve nurses that will go on to serve at the front-line by treating COVID-19 patients.

Instead of graduating in May, these students will graduate on April 10.