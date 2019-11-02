Aggie student athletes host food drive to help local food banks

Outside of Kyle Field Sunday, student-athletes at Texas A&M University worked together to help end hunger in the Brazos Valley.

Texas A&M's student-athlete advisory committee collected donations at the game. They do it to help stock the Brazos Valley Food Bank for the holiday season. They're also helping raise funds for the on-campus food pantry, the 12th can.

KBTX is proud to partner with the organization this year.

You can still donate by texting AGGIESCAN to 313131 to make a monetary donation.