Aggie student teachers kick off first aggieTERM at Bryan ISD

Eleven student teachers from Texas A&M University kicked off their teaching careers in the new aggieTERM program at Bryan ISD.

AggieTERM was established between Texas A&M and the Bryan School District earlier this year and gives A&M pre-service teachers a clinical residency for the entire school year.

The students also commit to working in Bryan schools for at least three years following graduation. The district is hoping this will encourage student teachers to give back to the community that helped them.

"This is a really exciting time for us because it fills us with hope," said Valerie Hill-Jackson, Director of Educator Preparation and School Partnerships at Texas A&M. “It also sets the tone for a renewed partnership between the College of Education and Human Development and Bryan ISD school district."

The program, Hill-Jackson said, is a way to retain teachers, noting research shows 30% of teachers leave the profession after three years and 50% leave after five years.

Each student will be in classrooms with mentor teachers at Fannin, Jones or Bonham Elementary schools.