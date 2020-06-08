Aggie sworn in as new American Medical Assoc. president amid pandemic

In the middle of a pandemic, the American Medical Association is welcoming a new leader.

She’s an Aggie, at that.

Dr. Susan Bailey, former Texas A&M University student and current allergist in Fort Worth, was sworn in Sunday as the president of the AMA. On Monday, she joined First News at Four.

“The coronavirus pandemic has obviously dramatically affected healthcare,” said Bailey. “We still are working very hard to make sure that we have good science and good data to know how to test for the virus and treat it and prevent it. The AMA has been all hands on deck trying to get information to physicians and to patients and to policymakers.”

Bailey said that one forced change was the quick switch to relying on telemedicine to treat non-emergent patients.

“We’ve had ten years of telemedicine growth in about two months; we need to continue that progress,” she said.

When asked if she thought Texas should be opening back up at the rate it is, Bailey urged caution.

“The case numbers are not steadily going down; I don’t think we’ve reached our peak,” said Bailey. “Some of that’s due to testing more patients, but some of it has to be due to opening up. The best way to open up is to be safe. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart if you can’t stay home. That’s going to get us open faster than anything else.”

