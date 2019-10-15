Aggieland Humane Society: Brazos Valley Gives

For 18 hours on October 22, you can make an impact in our community from the comfort of your own home.

Over 100 nonprofit organizations are participating in Brazos Valley Gives, and Aggieland Humane Society is one of them.

All you have to do is go to the Brazos Valley Gives website and click on Donate.

Aggieland Humane Society is also holding a fundraiser called Bark Leaders, where pets raise money for other pets waiting to be adopted.

There are 16 dogs in the competition and the goal is to raise $15,000 by November 1.

For more information, go to brazosvalleygives.org and aggielandhumane.org.