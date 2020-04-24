Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bahama

Bahama is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 24, 2020.

Bahama the Cat, Aggieland Humane Society photo

He's a young cat between one and two years old. Bahama loves being around humans but also enjoys cat naps. Shelter staff says the cutie's dream home would be one that provides treats all day.

Bahama is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines. If you're interested in adopting Bahama, CLICK HERE.

Fill out the application and someone from Aggieland Humane Society will call you to continue the process and set up an appointment to meet Bahama.

You can learn about other adoptable pets by visiting Aggieland Humane Society website.