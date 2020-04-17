Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Billy

Billy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 17, 2020.

Billy the cat, Aggieland Humane Society photo

Staff at the shelter says he's a little timid but super sweet! He loves ear scratches and is said to really love tuna. The two-year-old is also a big fan of snacks in general. Nom! Nom!

Billy is neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

If you're interested in adopting this adorable kitty, fill out the application online ADOPTION APPLICATION

Someone from Aggieland Humane will call you to continue the process.

You can also learn about other animals and fostering pets by visiting

AGGIELAND HUMANE SOCIETY WEBSITE

