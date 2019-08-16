Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Caramel

Caramel is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 16, 2019.

Watch the video to learn more about the 75-pound pup.

AHS will be participating in Clear the Shelters on August 17, meaning all adoptions on that day will be free.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. AHS is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reach the center at (979) 775-5755, or visit aggielandhumane.org for more information on how you can adopt a pet.