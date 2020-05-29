Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Carl

Carl is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 29, 2020.

Carl the cat, Aggieland Humane Society photo

If you're looking for a baking buddy, Carl could be your guy! He makes great biscuits.

Staff at Aggieland Humane Society tell us this little guy is a very happy cat who loves everyone he meets. They say he's a fan of chin rubs and being held.

He's vaccinated, neutered and ready to go to a loving home. You can learn more about Carl and schedule an appointment to adopt him by

clicking here.

Aggieland Humane is open but operating on an appointment-only schedule. You can email the shelter with any questions at info@aggielandhumane.org.

You can also support Aggieland Humane by checking out their Amazon wish list. You can help by donating some of the items listed here.

