Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Comet

Comet is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for

May 22, 2020.

Comet, Aggieland Humane Society photos

He's a one-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd Hound Mix. He is neutered and ready to go to a great home.

The staff at Aggieland Humane says Comet is full of energy and would love a home with a big yard. Comet also enjoys snuggle time.

You can learn more about Comet and schedule an appointment to adopt him by clicking here.

Aggieland Humane is open but operating on an appointment-only schedule. You can email the shelter with any questions at info@aggielandhumane.org.

You can also support Aggieland Humane by checking out their Amazon wish list. You can help by donating some of the items listed here.

