Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Heart

Heart is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for

Feb. 7, 2020.

Watch the video to learn more about the three-year-old Chihuahua, Short Coat/Dachshund, Miniature Smooth Haired dog.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. AHS is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reach the center at (979) 775-5755, or visit their website for more information on how you can adopt a pet. You can find a link in the related links section.

