Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Malibu

Malibu is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 20, 2020.

Photo of Malibu courtesy of Aggieland Humane Society

She's a one-year-old shepherd mix.

Malibu is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

According to Aggieland Humane she is an energetic puppy and loves being outdoors. She is currently working on her "sit" command and will do almost anything for a treat or for peanut butter. Malibu is nervous around other dogs but loves every human she meets.

The Humane Society says to help practice social distancing, they have modified their adoption process. At this time, they ask those wishing to adopt to please send an application via email. Once you're approved, staff will contact you. They are also limiting access to their kennels to only those with approved applications.

If people are not able to adopt, the Humane Society says it's the perfect time to foster. They have moved the entire foster orientation at aggielandhumane.org

