Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mimi

Mimi is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for

March 13, 2020.

Mimi is a 4.5-year-old Boxer mix. She is spayed. microchipped and has age-appropriate vaccinations. Mimi loves any and all attention. She is very treat motivated! Mimi's dream family would be able to dedicate all their love and affection to Mimi and Mimi alone.

"We also know the next few weeks are going to be an interesting time for the town. We are encouraging those who may be working from home or have this time off from school and work to come foster a pet," said

Darby McKenzie, Communication Coordinator for Aggieland Humane Society. "It is free to foster and we provide all the necessary supplies for the entire time the pet will be in your home."

Aggieland Humane Society is open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.n. to 3 p.m. They're located at 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX 77807