Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Momma Orange

Momma Orange is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 3, 2020.

Watch the video above to see the playful kitty.

Momma Orange is five-years-old. She's spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

According to the staff and volunteers at Aggieland Humane, her activity level us low but she's still plenty playful. When she isn't napping, they say enjoys chin scratches and playing with wand toys.

Right now, the shelter is only accepting visitors by appointment. If you're interested in adopting Momma Orange or any other pets, visit their website to submit your application. Shelter staff will contact you after that.

Aggieland Humane Society continues accepting monetary donations, as well as food and toys through their Amazon wish list.

