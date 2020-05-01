Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Quinn

Quinn is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 1, 2020.

Quinn, Aggieland Humane Society photos

She's a one-and-a-half-year-old American Pit Bull mix. According to the staff at Aggieland Humane, she loves being outdoors and getting treats.

Quinn is currently in a foster home, but if you're interested in meeting her, the staff can set up a meet and greet.

The shelter continues operating by appointment only for all services. You can fill out the adoption form for Quinn online and someone will call you to continue the process.

Aggieland Humane Society is also in need of donations. Monetary donations help them provide medical care, shelter and love for thousands of pets from across the Brazos Valley. Click here to donate..