Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Red

Red is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for

December 13, 2019.

Watch the video to learn more about the 2-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix and the current adoption special, "12 Strays of Christmas," being hosted by AHS.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. AHS is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reach the center at (979) 775-5755, or visit their website for more information on how you can adopt a pet. You can find a link in the related links section.