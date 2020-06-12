Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Regina

Regina is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 12, 2020.

She's an adult female ready to be adopted at Aggieland Humane Society. According to the employees at the shelter, Regina got her name because she is known for her royal attitude.

You can learn more about Regina and find the application to adopt her by

clicking here.

The shelter wants to remind everyone that June is National Adopt A Cat Month. There are many cats and kittens ready to be adopted by loving folks. Find your new purrfect, favorite here.

Aggieland Humane is open but operating on an appointment-only schedule.

You can support Aggieland Humane by checking out their Amazon wish list. You can help by donating some of the items

listed here.

