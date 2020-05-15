Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Riley

Riley is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 15, 2020.

According to our friends at Aggieland Humane Society, Riley is a very active 2-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix. He was very shy when he first arrived at the shelter but that went away quickly.

Shelter staff says he's never met a stranger and gets along well with humans and other dogs. His dream family has a big backyard and lots of toys for play time.

You can learn more about Riley and schedule an appointment to adopt him by clicking here.

Aggieland Humane is open but operating on an appointment-only schedule. You can email the shelter with any questions at info@aggielandhumane.org.

You can also support Aggieland Humane by checking out their Amazon wish list. They are receiving puppies and kittens every week and need help providing the proper food and toys while they are in a foster home. You can help by donating some of the items listed here.

