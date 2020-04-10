Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Romeo

Romeo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for

April 10, 2020.

Romeo, Aggieland Humane Society photo

Watch the video to learn more about the 6-month-old Terrier/Australian Cattle Dog.

Romeo is neutered, microchipped and has age-appropriate vaccinations.

He enjoys playing with other dogs and has spent time outside playing at the shelter with his friend Blossom.

If you are interested in adding Romeo to your family, you can

FILL OUT THE ADOPTION FORM NOW

Shelter staff will contact you to set up an appointment.

