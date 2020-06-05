Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tanner

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Tanner is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 5, 2020.
The 2-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix is available for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society.
Tanner is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Shelter staff says his dream family would have a yard for running and a comfy couch for afternoon naps.
You can learn more about Tanner and find the application to adopt him
by clicking here.
Aggieland Humane is open but operating on an appointment-only schedule.
You can also support Aggieland Humane by checking out their Amazon wish list. You can help by donating some of the items
listed here.