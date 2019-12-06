Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tootsie

Tootsie is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for

December 6, 2019.

Watch the video to learn more about the Beagle/Terrier.

The shelter is also set to begin its annual "12 Strays of Christmas" promotion on Tuesday, December 10. During the special adoption event, the 12 most veteran shelter animals will be available to adopt for just $12. Once one is adopted, a new animal is added to the list.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. AHS is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reach the center at (979) 775-5755, or visit their website for more information on how you can adopt a pet.