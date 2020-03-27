Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week: Ford, Dodge and Chevy

Ford, Dodge and Chevy are our Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for March 27, 2020.

They are are 5-month-old Shepherd mix puppies. All three are neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on their vaccines.

According to folks at Aggieland Humane, they love meeting new people and being the center of attention. They are also expected to be large dogs, weighing between 45 and 70 pounds once they are full grown.

Aggieland Humane Society is currently operating a little differently. People interested in adopting these puppies, or any other animal, are being asked to fill out an adoption application online. Their team will contact you to schedule an appointment to visit the shelter.

