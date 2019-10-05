Aggieland Humane Society hosts 13th annual Wiener Fest

This year was the 13th annual Wiener Fest, hosted by the Aggieland Humane Society.

Hundreds of dogs in all shapes and sizes attended the event, along with their humans.

There were a variety of vendors selling everything from dog food to apparel. Some dogs participated in the special races, while others relaxed in the shade.

Darby McKenzie, communication specialist with the Aggieland Human Society says seeing the fun everyone has, is what keeps them going every year.

“Part of our mission is to promote the human, animal bond, and this really fulfills that bringing out dogs and humans, being able to sweat in the heat together and just laugh and enjoy the races," said McKenzie.