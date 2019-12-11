Aggieland Humane Society in urgent need of help

During the colder months, kennels fill up quickly at Aggieland Humane Society.

This causes dogs to be doubled up, meaning they have two to 3 dogs in some kennels. In just the last week the shelter has taken in more than 80 animals.

A spokeswoman for Aggieland Humane Society is asking the public to consider adopting an animal or becoming a foster parent.

Lauren Tye is a new foster parent at the shelter. She says fostering is a great way to give the animals some love, while they wait for their forever home.

“People who can’t take on the full commitment of a dog should definitely try fostering; it’s the most rewarding experience ever, just knowing that you’re helping an animal and it gives you experience with animal so you know later in life you can decide if you’re ready for an animal,” said Tye.

Aggieland Humane Society provides all supplies for the foster parent that includes everything from food to toys. They also take care of any medical need that may arise during the time in foster.

Currently, six-week-old puppies to four-year-old dogs are looking for foster homes.

