Aggieland Humane Society letting dogs raise money for dogs

The Aggieland Humane Society is calling on all dogs and dog owners to help raise money for the shelter through this year's Bark Leader Competition.

The way it works is pet owners first register their dogs on the Aggieland Humane website. Then, the dogs compete with each other to see who can raise the most money.

The three dogs that raise the greatest total amount will receive the winning titles of Alpha, Senior, and Junior Bark Leader. The dog that gets the highest number of individual donors will win the title of Fan Favorite. These four winning pups will be awarded a professional photoshoot, prize basket, and the title of Spokes Dog for Aggieland Humane.

All money raised through the competition will help pets at the shelter find forever homes.