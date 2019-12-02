Aggieland Humane Society needs your donations

It's the season for giving, but don't forget about our furry friends at the Aggieland Humane Society.

They are in need of your donations to help keep the animals comfortable during the holiday season.

Donations are a major part of the humane society's budget and all are vital to the well-being of all the pets there.

Everything from food to toys is accepted including monetary donations. You can also donate your time by volunteering at the humane society.

You can donate in person, by mail, or go to the link in the Related Links section on this page.