Aggieland Humane Society offering free pets for vets

Beginning today, those who served in the military won’t have to pay fees to adopt a forever furry friend.

Aggieland Humane Society is partnering with the Lone Survivor Foundation Chapter at Texas A&M to waive adoptions to veterans and their families this week. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a free general physical coupon.

One veteran said a pet can help change the lives of veterans for the better.

“Who knows what some of these veterans have gone through, you know? It was many, many years ago for me, but there are still things going on and people coming home all the time that need service dogs. There’s nothing to say that any of the animals we have here couldn’t be a service dog,” said Army Veteran Jerry Rogers.

Veterans will still need to submit an application and present a military ID or a VA health insurance benefit card.

This deal ends Saturday, November 16.