Aggieland Humane Society saw growth in 2019

As 2019 wraps up, many areas in our community have seen growth, which includes our animal shelters.

Darby McKenzie, with Aggieland Humane Society, said that a growing population in Brazos County means an increasing population in animal shelters.

"With the higher number of pets coming into the shelter, we see higher adoption numbers," said McKenzie.

She said that almost 3,000 animals were brought to them in 2019, which is 393 more than in 2018.

"Our regular stay for an animal in-house is 9-14 days," said McKenzie.

She said this barely allows time for the shelter's employees to get to know the animals, but this means they're getting adopted quickly. In 2019, 1,405 animals were adopted, which is 20 more than in 2018.

"We love people coming in with their families, and being able to look into a cat's or dog's eyes and think, that's the one for me," she said.

This is exactly what happened to Gary Whitaker and his wife on Monday.

"We've always had good luck with adopting dogs, so that's what me and my wife are doing," Whitaker said.

Their family dog passed away around Christmas, and they decided it was time to take a look at the dogs in the shelter.

"Most of the time, you find exactly what you want," Whitaker said. "A lot of the time, what you're not looking for, you actually find it here."

McKenzie also said their return to owner numbers have grown by 13%. In 2018, they had 469 animals returned to their owners, and in 2019 they had 533.

"Sometimes they've been missing for three months or a year, but no matter what that time gone is, everyone loves to get their pet back," McKenzie said.

To reduce the number of strays, McKenzie said they spayed and neutered around 3,700 animals in 2019, which is around 1,100 more than the year before.

All these numbers amount to one thing in 2020.

"Those numbers will continue to go higher," she said.

We also reached out to the Bryan Animal Center to find out how their year went, but first, they will present their findings to their board of directors.