February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and you can help spay it forward.

Darby McKenzie from Aggieland Humane Society joined News 3 at Noon on Monday to explain.

The average cost to help provide a spay or neuter is $65. You can help Aggieland Humane Society provide more low-cost, high-quality spays and neuters to pets in need by donating.

To donate online or in-person, call (979) 775-5755 or go to aggielandhumane.org.