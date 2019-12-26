Aggieland Invitational draws thousands to Brazos County

Sports and Events with Experience BCS is hosting the 19th annual Aggieland Invitational.

The tournament brings in high school girls basketball teams from all over Texas. This year, there's also a team from Mississippi.

Sports Services Manager Bishop Turon says the invitational is a good source of revenue while students and residents are away for the holidays.

“This is something that our hotel and restaurants look forward to,” said Turon “We make sure we go out before the event and talk to those restaurateurs and hoteliers and just say, hey, this is what’s expected, a little bit busier for them.”

More than 2,000 visitors are expected to be in town from Thursday to Saturday. The Whitefield family is one of many that have never been to Aggieland. Christine Whitefield says they’re enjoying it.

“Everybody has been super friendly. Even our hotel staff is super friendly. It’s been great. Torchy’s Tacos was the best,” said Whitefield.

Turon says the tournament continues to grow every year bringing more crowds into Bryan and College Station.

“This is a really great shining moment for this community. People really get to see what makes this area so grand and it’s a reason we see a lot of teams come back year in and year out,” said Turon.

