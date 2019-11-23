Aggieland Rotary Club delivers Thanksgiving meals

It’s that time of year again for the Aggieland Rotary Club’s annual Thanksgiving baskets program.

Saturday, club members and volunteers from the community came out to help box up items fit for a Thanksgiving meal.

"I was tasked with the stuffing, the cornbread stuffing which I think is a staple at everything thanksgiving dinner,” said Katie Dempsey with Candy 95.

Dempsey says she lent a hand last year and didn’t think twice when volunteers were needed this time around.

“The Brazos Valley is such a special place, I have received so much, both personally and professionally, that I like to serve where I can, I like to give back,” said Dempsey.

Fred Patterson, President of Aggieland Rotary Club was a member the very first year they did Thanksgiving baskets. He says it’s come a long way.

"We started this program over 15 years ago, just 12 baskets, and we've done as much as 500, today's goal is 470,” said Patterson.

Dempsey says there’s no better way to get in the giving spirit.

"Look at home many boxes we were able to fill, look at how many meals we're going to be able to provide, we do take it for granted but I think the Brazos Valley has a spirit about it, it's so good at giving back to those in need,” said Dempsey.

Each box will feed up to 10 family members this Thanksgiving.

